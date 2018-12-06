Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Town Centre Securities (TOWN)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research note released on Wednesday.

TOWN stock opened at GBX 230.40 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 266 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.75 ($4.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

In other Town Centre Securities news, insider Michael Ziff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53), for a total value of £135,000 ($176,401.41).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of approximately £385 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

