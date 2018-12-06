Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $248.65 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.42 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

