Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,370 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 251,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 90,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 3rd quarter worth $7,265,000.

Shares of BMV:GVI opened at $107.20 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 12 month low of $2,026.00 and a 12 month high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

