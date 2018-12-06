Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Major Shareholder Acquires $223,402.05 in Stock

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $223,402.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Centre Partners V, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 10,625 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $128,775.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 848 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $9,607.84.

On Monday, November 19th, Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 10,453 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $112,369.75.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 7,960 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $82,545.20.

On Monday, November 12th, Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 5,212 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $53,318.76.

LCUT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 16,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,556. Lifetime Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $254.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $150,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $1,540,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

