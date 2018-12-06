Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.88, for a total value of $3,286,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,863,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,326. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,405,000 after buying an additional 251,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,026,000 after buying an additional 230,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 536,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26,645.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 93,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,721,000 after buying an additional 66,789 shares during the period.

LGND stock opened at $152.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 73.78% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

