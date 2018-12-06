Linde (LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €178.00 ($206.98) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €188.00 ($218.60) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €210.78 ($245.09).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at €140.80 ($163.72) on Thursday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a fifty-two week high of €199.40 ($231.86).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.