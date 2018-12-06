Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.B) CFO James W. Barge Acquires 10,000 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) CFO James W. Barge acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LGF.B stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,588. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.95. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

