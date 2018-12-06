Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.B) Director Susan Mccaw Purchases 5,000 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Director Susan Mccaw acquired 5,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LGF.B stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

