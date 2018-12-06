Lisk (LSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $142.32 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $142.32 million and $4.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00034638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00025646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00047471 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00054217 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 127,924,579 coins and its circulating supply is 112,807,720 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, CoinEgg, OKEx, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Huobi, Upbit, Coinbe, Exrates, BitBay, Coindeal, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

