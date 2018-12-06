Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 150.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 40.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

Littelfuse stock opened at $183.13 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.43 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

