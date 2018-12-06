LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Director Sells $333,174.60 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) Director William J. Henderson sold 7,110 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $333,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RAMP opened at $46.77 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $894,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $119,231,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $46,180,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $387,000.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

