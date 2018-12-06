Logitech International SA (LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $691.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Logitech International by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,281,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 935,805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $21,441,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Logitech International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,965 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $8,225,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 230,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,000. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

