Longbow Research Upgrades Fastenal (FAST) to Buy

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,540.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.