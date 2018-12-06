LONZA GRP AG/ADR (LZAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

LZAGY stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. It offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health, and nutrition industries, as well as develops cell and gene therapies.

