Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Position in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.96% of Renasant worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Renasant by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,657,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred F. Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of Renasant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

