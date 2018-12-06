Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in Apergy Corp (APY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.82% of Apergy worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,425,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at $260,851,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at $137,135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter valued at $58,496,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APY opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Apergy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

