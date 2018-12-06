Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Increased by WEALTHFRONT Corp

WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,009,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 463.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 43,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.54.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

