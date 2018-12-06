Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.235-3.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.64-1.67 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.44. 5,570,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,760. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.73.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

