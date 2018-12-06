LUXCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00021064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $15,153.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 6,085,807 coins and its circulating supply is 3,085,807 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

