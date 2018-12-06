LYNAS CORP LTD/S (LYSDY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -2.63

News coverage about LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LYNAS CORP LTD/S earned a news sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LYSDY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 32,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.20.

About LYNAS CORP LTD/S

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

