Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 62,472 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 62,472 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $937,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,887,316 shares in the company, valued at $43,309,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.54. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $204.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.06 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 881.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,517,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 104.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 701,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,664,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after purchasing an additional 618,002 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 26.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 230.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 352,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

