LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted LyondellBasell Industries’ score:

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $90.57 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $85.60 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Standpoint Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 2,186,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.60 per share, with a total value of $209,074,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,396,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,088,113. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/lyondellbasell-industries-lyb-receiving-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.