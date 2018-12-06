Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) in a report released on Monday morning. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of CLI opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Marshall sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $30,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 652,511 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

