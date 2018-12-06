Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 130 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,218,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,458,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 318,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock worth $1,646,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,863.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,690.34 and a one year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.57.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

