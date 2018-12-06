Magna International Inc. (MGA) Shares Bought by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,581 shares during the period. Magna International comprises about 2.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $33,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 29,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,667. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magna International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. CIBC upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

