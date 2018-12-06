Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. Majedie Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/majedie-investments-plc-maje-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-7.html.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.