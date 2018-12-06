Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,010 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 366.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,378.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

