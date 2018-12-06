ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,518,000 after purchasing an additional 491,423 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,933,000 after buying an additional 98,376 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 889,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,475,000 after buying an additional 100,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 271,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,887,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director William Downe acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.65 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ManpowerGroup to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/manpowergroup-inc-man-shares-sold-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.