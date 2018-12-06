Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,483 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 3.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $51,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 505,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 96,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 84,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/manulife-financial-co-mfc-is-scheer-rowlett-associates-investment-management-ltd-s-10th-largest-position.html.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.