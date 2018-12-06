Mar City (MAR) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Mar City (LON:MAR) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

About Mar City

Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.

