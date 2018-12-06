Mar City (MAR) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Mar City (LON:MAR) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Mar City’s score:
- Debate over proposed first responder dome at city council meeting (kristv.com)
- SF mayor, supes differ on use of city’s $181 million windfall: Let wrangling begin (sfchronicle.com)
- Del Mar council approves city manager pay raise (delmartimes.net)
- Del Mar Council considers adding bluff language into resort plan (delmartimes.net)
- Can Palm Beach’s Progressive Art World Rebrand the Conservative Home of Mar-a-Lago as a Creative Destination? (news.artnet.com)
About Mar City
Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.
Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mar City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mar City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.