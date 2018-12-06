Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Position Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

