MarineMax (HZO) Given a $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CL King lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Ifs Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $20.91 on Monday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $579.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $220,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $387,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,513 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

