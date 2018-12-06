Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) PT Set at $19.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given a $19.00 target price by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 320.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.18.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

