Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 305.69 ($3.99).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON:MKS opened at GBX 283.10 ($3.70) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Steve Rowe sold 38,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £108,043.74 ($141,178.28).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.