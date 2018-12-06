Markus Boehringer Sells 7,373 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $279,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,242,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,078,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 72,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,642.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,599,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,915 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

