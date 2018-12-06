Press coverage about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MAR opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. Marret Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.87.

Get Marret Resource alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/marret-resource-mar-getting-neutral-news-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

Marret Resource Company Profile

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marret Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marret Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.