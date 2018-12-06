MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $16.29 Million Stake in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,840 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,903,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 990,329 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,407,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,167,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 657,304 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,067,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 581,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

NYSE BFR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 279,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,500. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.37.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

