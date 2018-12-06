MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $75.80 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,409 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.6% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $75,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $173.49. 3,663,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $164.99 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/marshall-wace-asia-ltd-has-75-80-million-holdings-in-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.