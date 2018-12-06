MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in Yandex NV (YNDX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,251,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,174,000. Yandex makes up 1.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth $240,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

YNDX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,509,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 2.41. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

