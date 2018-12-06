Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,326,993 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9,034.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,993 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $61,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kessel D. Stelling purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,326,993 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/marshall-wace-llp-acquires-1326993-shares-of-synovus-financial-corp-snv.html.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.