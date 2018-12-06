Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 644.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,562 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $47,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,672,284.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $4,551,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 270,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,172. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 209.06, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

