Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 984,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,427,000. Tractor Supply accounts for 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 74.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $584,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,040,000 after buying an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.37. 1,827,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,174. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,605 shares of company stock worth $8,041,912. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

