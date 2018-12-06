Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 583,039 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $179.61. 1,684,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,430. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

In other news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total value of $715,902.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

