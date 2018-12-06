Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $84.40 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $84,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $431,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, Director H James Dallas bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $256.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,185.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCG. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.20.

Shares of WCG stock traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.15. 1,526,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,518. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.06 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

