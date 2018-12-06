Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 655,495 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655,495 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $275,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,883,000 after purchasing an additional 143,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,063,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,085,000 after purchasing an additional 350,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,914,000 after purchasing an additional 581,025 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,752,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,053,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.32. 2,121,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,881. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $362,718.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,206.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,952 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

