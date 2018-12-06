MassGrid Price Tops $0.0432 on Major Exchanges (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $6,704.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MassGrid has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.02658389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.03188569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00760596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.01345328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00105559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.01683954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00390987 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 132,017,106 coins and its circulating supply is 52,704,930 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.