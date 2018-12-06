Matson Inc (MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 1,000 Shares

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Matson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.67 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.74%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Matson by 1,157.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

