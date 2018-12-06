Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 22,919 Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 330,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,877,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,035. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

