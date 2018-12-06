Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 64,824 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,025,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,419 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,163,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.34.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,536,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

