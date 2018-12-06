Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 48,514 Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,550,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440,341 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,326,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,976,000 after purchasing an additional 151,764 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,992,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,721,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,330,000 after purchasing an additional 872,815 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Energy Transfer Partners stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

